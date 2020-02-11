Corvallis names new police chief

Nick Hurley has been tapped to succeed Jon Sassaman as chief of the Corvallis Police Department, the city announced on Tuesday.

Hurley, who currently holds the rank of captain, will take over leadership of the department when Sassaman retires on June 30.

Hurley heads the division responsible for training, evidence and records and oversees the Corvallis Regional Communications Center, which provides emergency 911 dispatch services for Benton County.

He has more than 20 years of experience in local law enforcement. He holds a bachelor’s degree in American Sign Language and English interpretation from Western Oregon University as well as a master’s degree in university administration from Oregon State University.

Hurley was instrumental in developing the framework for the countywide service district, approved by voters in November to fund improvement and expansion of emergency communications services.

Sassaman is retiring after a 32-year career with the department. He has been chief since 2012, when he succeeded Gary Boldizsar.

