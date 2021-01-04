Corvallis names new path for cyclist

The Corvallis City Council has named a new section of multi use path after a cyclist who died in a Highway 99W crosswalk in 2018.
The Eric E. Austin Memorial Bypass runs from just south of the Marys River bridge to Crystal Lake Drive. The naming was approved on a unanimous vote Monday in the first meeting of the council’s 2021-22 term.
Austin died in a collision with a vehicle in the crosswalk just south of Southeast Chapman Place near the First Alternative Co-op.
The path, an $800,000 project that largely was paid for with a federal grant, already was in the city’s capital projects lineup when Austin was killed. His death, and those nearby of cyclist Jeremy Gruver in 2019 and pedestrian Rhiana Daniel in 2020 led to increase community awareness of safety in the Highway 99 corridor.
The pedestrian crosswalks have received light upgrades, the city has approved a plan to implement a “vision zero” program aimed at eliminating such deaths, and the Oregon Department of Transportation is conducting a safety study in the Highway 99W corridor in South Corvallis.
“We feel like this is the beginning of something,” said Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle, whose precinct includes South Corvallis neighborhoods. Lytle praised the increased focus on safety and added that “people need to know why it’s named after Eric and the possible good that it can do.”
In other highlights of the 85-minute meeting:
• The meeting opened with the swearing in of new Municipal Judge Larry Blake, Jr. by outgoing Municipal Judge Chris Dunfield. Blake then installed the nine councilors, including new members Gabe Shepherd (Ward 4) and Laurie Chaplen (Ward 6).
Mayor Biff Traber praised Dunfield for his seven years as the judge and noted that counting his pro-tem work in the position he has served the city for more than 30 years.
• The city honored a pair of Scouts who won recent honors. Eagle Scout Vincent Bottaro received a national service award for the 2018 community service project he led in the garage of the library. Eagle Scout Luka Schaefers, meanwhile, received a Red Cross merit award for the aid he gave to a community member who had gone into cardiac arrest on a city street.
• Lytle was re-elected as council president on a 5-4 vote. Ward 9's Andrew Struthers, who lost the presidential race by the one vote, was then unanimously elected as council vice president.
• City Manager Mark Shepard reported that the city has received 400 doses of COVID vaccine and has been using them to inoculate members of the Corvallis Fire Department, the Corvallis Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Mayor Traber noted “we have important business in front of us” in his welcoming remarks at the start of his seventh year as mayor. He listed four priorities: COVID, housing and homelessness, climate change and improving the council’s three-month calendar.
