Corvallis Museum, more than 20 years in the making, finally opens

The first visitor through the doors when the new Corvallis Museum opened at 11 a.m. on Friday was Freda Vars, and one of the first things that caught her attention was the old Horner Museum sign mounted on the wall of the building’s lobby.
Before Oregon State University closed it down in 1995, the Horner was a local landmark and a cultural touchstone for generations of schoolchildren from around the state, who were bused to Corvallis to gaze at the museum’s assemblage of Oregon Country artifacts and pet Horner mascot Bruce the Moose. (All that touching was hard on poor Bruce, who has now been fully restored and occupies a place of honor in the new museum’s lobby, where no petting is allowed.)
“When my kids were little, I don’t know how many times they were in the Horner Museum,” Vars reminisced.
That’s one of the reasons she and her husband, former Corvallis Mayor Charley Vars, have been dedicated supporters of the Benton County Historical Society, which took custody of the 60,000-item Horner Collection from OSU in 2008 and added it to its own holdings, now totaling an estimated 120,000 objects.
The society will continue to operate the Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath. But as of now, the real showcase for the collection’s treasures is the $11.5 million, 19,000-square-foot architectural gem in downtown Corvallis, which opened on Friday with capacity limits due to COVID-19.
It was a day that was more than two decades in the making.
The historical society had long wanted a central location for a new museum, and when the Copeland Lumber property came on the market in late 1999, the nonprofit mobilized to raise $1 million in 90 days to buy the parcel.
The real estate acquisition was a coup for the organization, but it was only the first step. The society already had an agreement with OSU to assume control of the Horner Collection, but it needed a secure, climate-controlled building to properly store it. After some more fundraising, a $2.3 million collections care facility was completed next door to the Philomath museum in 2007.
There would be another decade of fundraising and grant-writing before the society finally broke ground on the downtown Corvallis site. The building was completed in late 2019, but its long-awaited grand opening, set for April 2020, was derailed by the pandemic. Even now, under state guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, only six people at a time are allowed in the building (although that number could rise if Benton County case counts drop).
But if you ask Vars, it’s been worth the wait.
“I think museums are very important,” she said on Friday. “Museums are a reflection of life, they’re a reflection of our history — and we’re making history.”
The next arrivals, Jo Wayne and husband Alan Campbell, agreed. The couple said they’ve been admiring the building’s exterior for months and were delighted to finally have a chance to tour the inside.
“It’s very modern, very distinctive architecture for downtown Corvallis,” Campbell said.
“And it’s gorgeous!” Wayne added.
After greeting Bruce, the first stop for most visitors to the Corvallis Museum is likely to be an interactive gallery on the ground floor that shows off photographs from the historical society’s collections.
The gallery’s walls are covered with large framed photos. Some have an arrow pointing to them with the legend “Did you know …” Those can be swung back on hinges to reveal additional information about the image on display.
There are also several banks of iPads that visitors can use to pull up images from the society’s electronic archives. The computer tablets are held at the proper viewing angle by hands made from casts taken from museum staff and volunteers.
The three main galleries are on the museum’s second floor, reached by ascending a grand staircase from the lobby. Currently on exhibit:
• “Hats and Chairs,” which — you guessed it — pairs headgear and furniture, including Gov. James Douglas McKay’s Stetson and the organist’s bench from the Whiteside Theatre. There’s also a display of decorative hatpins.
• “A College Town,” an assortment of Oregon State University memorabilia such as the university’s very first typewriter and a mainframe computer once used by the registrar’s office.
• A collection of Benton County artifacts of all kinds, from J.C. Avery’s original hand-drawn plat map of Marysville (later renamed Corvallis) to the homemade mountain goat costume worn by famed wildlife photographer William L. Finley to get close to his wily four-legged subjects (visitors can even view archival film footage of Finley in full goat regalia).
Eventually the exhibits will rotate, making way for new ones, but not for at least a year.
“We’d like the community to be able to see them, tourists to be able to see them, people from all over the state,” said Irene Zenev, the historical society’s executive director. “After that we’ll change out one at a time.”
Wooden storage cubes holding books, puzzles and other touchable items are scattered throughout the museum to give young hands something to grab onto (besides the exhibits).
Wall-mounted display cases in the hallways between galleries show off small treasures from the society’s holdings — lamps and lunchboxes, toys and teacups, cameras and kitchen gadgets.
And one of the fan favorites from the old Horner Museum — a collection of rocks that glow under fluorescent light — is cleverly displayed in a wooden case with eyeholes set at various levels and levers that reveal a few rocks at a time.
Zenev, who started with the historical society as exhibitions curator in 1998 and has served as executive director since 2007, has been involved with every phase of the Corvallis Museum project.
“It has taken some very interesting twists and turns,” she noted.
One of the key decisions the board had to make was where to locate the museum on the Copeland Lumber property, a 0.71-acre, L-shaped tract that comprised multiple tax lots. The long part of the L was a one-block stretch of First Street between Adams and Washington avenues, while the shorter part was a corner lot at Second and Adams.
Building the museum on First Street was impractical, Zenev said, in part because of riverfront building codes that would have required a mixed-use structure at least three stories tall. In the end, the board decided to sell the First Street frontage to a hotel development group (it’s now the site of the Courtyard by Marriott) and locate the museum on Second. Money from the land sale went to pay off the historical society’s collections care facility in Philomath and provide a fund to support operations at the Corvallis Museum.
Another critical choice was selecting an architect to design the building. The board went with Allied Works Architecture, a Portland firm with a number of museum projects under its belt.
Zenev is emphatic that it was the right decision.
“They’re a really superior design firm,” she said. “They understood the project. They understood Corvallis. I’m just very pleased. I think we have a beautiful museum.”
And ultimately, she added, local residents can take credit for that.
“The community has been so supportive of this project. I really don’t think this could’ve happened anywhere but Corvallis,” Zenev said.
“There was such an attachment to the Horner Museum by people who grew up here, and such a dedication to history and culture. Almost 800 people donated to this project. And everyone honored their pledges, too — that never happens.”
