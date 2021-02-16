 Skip to main content
Corvallis museum debuts Friday

Corvallis museum debuts Friday

  • Updated
Museum Move 17

Benton County Historical Society collections manager Mary Gallagher, right, and exhibitions curator Mark Tolonen watch as items from the society's storage facility in Philomath are loaded onto trucks Monday morning for the move to the new location in Corvallis. The downtown museum makes its debut Friday.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

The new downtown Corvallis museum of the Benton County Historical Society is finally ready for its closeup.

The museum, whose opening has been delayed by the coronavirus, debuts this weekend, although the continuing presence of COVID will limit public participation.

The new museum, at 411 SW Second St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, although only six patrons will be able to enter at a time.

Visitors will be able to make a reservation for a one hour visit at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com/. Admission is $5 for adults, free for historical society members, free for youth 18 and under and free for OSU and LBCC students (must show id).

Current featured exhibitions include “Benton County,” “A College Town” and “Hats & Chairs.” 

The museum cannot reserve spots via voicemail or accept groups of more than six people. Visitors will be given additional health requirement instructions when online reservations are made for Corvallis Museum visits.

The Benton County Historical Society’s Philomath facility, meanwhile reopens Wednesday at 10 a.m. the museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free, but the museum cannot admit more than six patrons at a time. Once the building is at capacity, those waiting to enter will have to wait.

Current exhibits include “Black in Oregon: 1840-1870” through April 17 and the “No Shrinking Violets” quilt show through April 10. The museum is at 1101 Main St. in Philomath.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

