Corvallis museum debuts Friday

The new downtown Corvallis museum of the Benton County Historical Society is finally ready for its closeup.

The museum, whose opening has been delayed by the coronavirus, debuts this weekend, although the continuing presence of COVID will limit public participation.

The new museum, at 411 SW Second St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, although only six patrons will be able to enter at a time.

Visitors will be able to make a reservation for a one hour visit at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com/. Admission is $5 for adults, free for historical society members, free for youth 18 and under and free for OSU and LBCC students (must show id).

Current featured exhibitions include “Benton County,” “A College Town” and “Hats & Chairs.”

The museum cannot reserve spots via voicemail or accept groups of more than six people. Visitors will be given additional health requirement instructions when online reservations are made for Corvallis Museum visits.