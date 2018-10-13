The Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center hosted an open house Saturday to invite the public to tour its new location at 2638 N.W. Jackson Ave.
Organizers didn’t have an official head count for the event, but the location, a former private residence owned by Oregon State University and located on the edge of campus, was packed during the afternoon event.
Caitlin Sullivan, the non-profit’s interim director, said the center has been busy with people coming in since opening in the new location, with around 50 people visiting Friday alone. The new location is called the Einerson House in honor of the family that used to reside there. The building also was the home of OSU's Asian & Pacific Cultural Center.
“The amount of people who’ve been through here since we opened is amazing,” she said.
In the building the organization will offer everything from English classes and citizenship training to space for language conversation partners to practice and meeting rooms for partner organizations.
Sullivan said the organization offers a blend of needed services that doesn’t have many parallels around the country.
“We are a really unique organization,” she said.
The center was previously located in the also OSU-owned Sunflower House on Northwest Ninth Street, but the university paid to move the literacy center to a new location so it could demolish the Sunflower House to make way for student housing.
Visit www.cmlcenter.org for more information about the center and its programs