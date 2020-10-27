Corvallis moves to monitoring phase on Circle

• Corvallis Fire Department response times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian crashes.

• Corvallis Transit System impacts.

• Community input.

"These criteria," wrote city officials in an Aug. 7 staff report for the City Council, "will be used to determine if the lane reduction is operating satisfactorily or needs to be modified. Acceptable limits for any of the items to be monitored have not been pre-determined. Positive and negative impacts for each will need to be considered in terms of their magnitude, and weighed against the cumulative impacts for all of the listed criteria.

"At the end of the pilot, striping will either be maintained in its post-paving configuration, modified based on the information collected during the pilot phase, or returned to its original configuration."

The changes sparked widespread community interest, with 20 individuals writing letters to the editor and another 29 speaking at a June community forum on the proposed changes.

The city's Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board, which normally would have been the forum to discuss the changes, was not meeting at that time because of the coronavirus, and the public forum was conducted remotely.