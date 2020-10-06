Corvallis moves forward on path naming

In the meantime, said Lytle, who is strongly behind the naming concept, “staff will help work on public participation process that will extend to the greater community, and this will be brought back in my plan/motion at that meeting.”

The city plans to hold a public hearing on the concept, partly because the coronavirus is preventing city advisory boards from meeting. Under normal circumstances the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board would have discussed the idea, but that body has not met since February. One member, Wendy Byrne, already has expressed her support for the naming idea.

Lytle, who is receiving strong backing from fellow councilors Charles Maughan (Ward 2) and Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), said the working title for the path is “The Eric. E Austin Memorial Bypass.” The name was selected by Bruce Austin, Lytle said.

Eric Austin death’s was a severe blow to the Corvallis cycling community, and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board responded with a report to the Corvallis City Council that made a series of recommendations to help improve the situation, particularly on Highway 99W in South Corvallis.

Two more deaths, of cyclist Jeremy Gruver in 2019 and of pedestrian Rhiana Daniel earlier this year, have added to the safety concerns in the corridor, which has seen a series of improvements and is the subject of an Oregon Department of Transportation study that might yield more safety amenities.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.