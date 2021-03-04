Corvallis motel settles post-wildfire price gouging claims

The Rodeway Inn in Corvallis is one of four hotels around the state that have reached negotiated agreements to settle allegations of price gouging in the aftermath of last fall’s wildfires, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced on Thursday.

Money from the settlements, which totaled $105,600, will be used to reimburse at least 100 Oregon families who were overcharged for rooms, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Justice.

“More than 40,000 Oregonians had to evacuate their homes during the fires that spread so rapidly through our state,” Rosenblum said in the news release. “Without much warning, many families had to seek shelter in hotels and motels. Unfortunately, some hotels upped their prices significantly and took advantage of this horrible situation.”

Under Oregon’s price gouging law, which went into effect after the governor declared an abnormal disruption of the market on Sept. 9, businesses can’t sell essential goods or services at “unconscionably excessive” prices. In such circumstances, prices that go up more than 15% generally are considered excessive.