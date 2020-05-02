Corvallis mobile home park residents struggling without consistent clean water

Although the Oregon Association of Water Utilities has been working with management to try to improve services to Knoll Terrace, Emminger said, the changes are “incremental”.

One such improvement was installing isolation valves to mitigate how many homes are affected by a single issue. Rather than affect more than 200 homes, for example, the April 26 incident impacted 12 homes.

Miller’s house was one of them.

The epicenter of the leak was under a neighboring house. That resident, who declined to be interviewed, now has a yard-deep, narrow trench around their home and a temporary water line set up because maintenance workers had trouble finding the main line.

Water wasn’t restored to the area until Wednesday, and those residents were still on a boil notice as of Saturday evening.

Miller said he sees the temporary fix as a reminder that he’ll be without water again soon.

“I have a whole stack of these boil notices,” he said. “It happens a lot so I quit keeping track of it.”

If he wanted to drink water from the tap — which Miller said he doesn’t trust because it “looks like root beer” — he would have had to boil it until an all-clear was given.