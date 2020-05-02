Corvallis mobile home park residents struggling without consistent clean water

Four months is the longest Herb Miller said his Corvallis neighborhood had clean water without failure.
Miller has lived in Knoll Terrace Park since 2013. Too often, he said, the water in the manufactured home community is brown or shut off completely.
“At least eight to 10 times a year the water will go out here,” Miller said. “It’s the infrastructure they have in place.”
The outdated water line system beneath the mobile home park has been a point of contention with residents for years. Before 2018, the main line to over 200 homes had one shut-off valve. So anytime there was a mishap — typically a loss of pressure — all the residents went without clean water.
“All the water that’s in the system goes back into the well and stirs up what’s in the well,” Miller said. “It takes a few days for the well to settle down and become clear again.”
Bill Emminger, Benton County environmental health manager, confirmed there have been six boil water notices since January 2019. The county sent the most recent notice to residents on Tuesday after discovering a loss in pressure on April 26.
“Loss of water pressure happens a lot in any kind of public water system,” Emminger said. "Generally, what I think we’re dealing with there is an older system that's subject to a lot of breaks.”
Although the Oregon Association of Water Utilities has been working with management to try to improve services to Knoll Terrace, Emminger said, the changes are “incremental”.
One such improvement was installing isolation valves to mitigate how many homes are affected by a single issue. Rather than affect more than 200 homes, for example, the April 26 incident impacted 12 homes.
Miller’s house was one of them.
The epicenter of the leak was under a neighboring house. That resident, who declined to be interviewed, now has a yard-deep, narrow trench around their home and a temporary water line set up because maintenance workers had trouble finding the main line.
Water wasn’t restored to the area until Wednesday, and those residents were still on a boil notice as of Saturday evening.
Miller said he sees the temporary fix as a reminder that he’ll be without water again soon.
“I have a whole stack of these boil notices,” he said. “It happens a lot so I quit keeping track of it.”
If he wanted to drink water from the tap — which Miller said he doesn’t trust because it “looks like root beer” — he would have had to boil it until an all-clear was given.
Emminger explained that, when water pressure is lost, the water often changes color due to the presence of manganese in groundwater. There is no federal limit for how much of the element can be present in drinking water because there aren’t any known health risks associated with it, so it’s regarded as a secondary contaminant.
“It’s more of an aesthetic water quality,” Emminger said. “But I can’t disagree with them. No one wants to drink an orange glass of water. They have a filtration system out there, but it can’t remove 100%."
For Miller, the outage has also complicated everyday tasks like laundry, doing the dishes and — especially in the midst of a global pandemic — hand washing.
“It’s only making it worse with this virus scare that’s going on,” he said.
Knoll Terrace Park has a documented history of safe drinking water, according to county public water system expert Scott Kruger. So the boil notices are given out of an abundance of precaution.
“When they have a water line outage, they are required to report it to me and they are required to issue a notice of the outage to their residents,” Kruger said.
If the water pressure drops, the water needs to be tested for contaminants once it’s turned back on. The neighborhood runs east to west, Kruger explained, so water samples are taken from both sides and the middle of the park.
The last sample, taken on April 28, should yield results by the end of this weekend.
Another of Miller’s neighbors said she “wouldn’t dare drink the water” even on a good day, and doesn’t feed her pets or water her plants with it. Her family has owned a house there since 1995 and she said she couldn’t remember a time she wasn’t concerned about the water. She instead uses water jugs from grocery stores and does her chores elsewhere.
Miller’s neighbor said she did not want to be identified due to fears of retaliation from the property owner. They both expressed disappointment in how the recurring issues are handled.
Calling the neighborhood’s emergency maintenance line doesn’t help. On Saturday, an April 28 voicemail greeting by a staff member still says, “Unfortunately we have not yet completed the leak repair due to some complicated circumstances.”
Numerous calls were made to seek comment but they were not answered.
“They put in a new pump, or a secondary pump, but the problem persists,” Miller’s neighbor said. “I wouldn’t even say it’s become less frequent.”
Band-aids to the problem have included property management distributing bottled water and putting out less than a handful of port-a-potties that don’t include hand-washing stations around the neighborhood.
Yet, she said, no one’s rent — in which water is included — has been prorated after any of the water line incidents. Adding insult to injury, she said, there continue to be rate increases each year.
She said the apparent disregard that Knoll Terrace’s owner, Entera Property Management, has shown toward its tenants’ utilities could merit constructive eviction.
But, “we’re a captive audience here,” she said. “Most of these homes would not survive being moved … or the cost to move it would be more than the house is worth. That’s why people are so terrified to say anything.”
Many Knoll Terrace residents work blue collar jobs. Miller’s neighbor said she knows a woman who had to call out of work sick because she wasn’t able to bathe between shifts.
“She may have very well lost a day of pay because she couldn’t shower,” she said. “It’s gross. People shouldn’t have to live like this.”
She said her neighborhood could be a worthwhile place for new tenants to live if it was operated by a better code of ethics.
But, “ineptitude is the rule of the day here,” she said.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
