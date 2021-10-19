Corvallis might put micro homeless shelters in city parking lot

The city of Corvallis is looking at possibly siting four micro homeless shelters in the parking lot between City Hall and the library at the corner of Sixth Street and Monroe Avenue.
Even without an agenda item on homelessness, the Corvallis City Council still wound up making news on the issue at its virtual session Monday night.
City Manager Mark Shepard said that Community Development Director Paul Bilotta was pursuing a new site possibility for other shelter space. No details were available, but a brief discussion was held on holding an emergency executive session and an emergency open session should a property deal become imminent.
"We want to be able to move quickly if a site becomes available," Shepard said.
The willingness to set up extra meetings shows the urgency with which the city is viewing the shelter challenge, with winter fast approaching and the men’s and women's shelters, which have become year-round enterprises, nowhere close to filling the need.
"This is very exciting news," said Charles Maughan of Ward 2, who has been strongly urging the city to act quicker on shelter capacity. "It's the best thing I've heard all day."
And as has been the case for the past several meetings, the community comments section of the meeting included residents who wanted to talk about homelessness.
Sara Ingle, president of the board of Stone Soup, the meal service that fills a niche in the homeless safety net, added her voice to those fearful of the toll winter will take on the homeless.
"I'm really worried about winter and the pandemic," Ingle said.
Ingle also urged the council discontinue directing the Parks and Recreation Department to post and clean up illegal campsites.
Tim Roach, a Ward 6 resident who has testified on homelessness at the past five or six meetings, criticized the council for its ongoing review of possible facilities upgrades. Roach urged the council instead to look at finding more sites for micro shelters, citing the work Salem has been doing in this area.
Shepard also noted that Benton County is looking at using the fairgrounds as a micro shelter site.
Xan Augerot, chair of the Board of Commissioners, said by email Tuesday, Oct. 19 that "the board has not seen specific plans about the potential for micro shelters at the fairgrounds. Thus far, we had a robust discussion about lessons learned from last year’s car and RV COVID camping program.
"We are working diligently to provide direct support to the effort to shelter more of our unhoused community this winter, in coordination with Corvallis and community based organizations."
Ward 5 Corvallis Councilor Charlyn Ellis, meanwhile, continued her vigilance with regard to parks restrooms. Ellis, who toured and inspected all parks restrooms in August, used her councilor report time Monday to note that the additional restroom at Central Park appears to be working.
In two recent visits she found one locked and the other "open and clean," with the presumption being that the locked unit was awaiting maintenance. In her second visit on Saturday she noted, "both looked lovely."
