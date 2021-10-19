Corvallis might put micro homeless shelters in city parking lot

The city of Corvallis is looking at possibly siting four micro homeless shelters in the parking lot between City Hall and the library at the corner of Sixth Street and Monroe Avenue.

Even without an agenda item on homelessness, the Corvallis City Council still wound up making news on the issue at its virtual session Monday night.

City Manager Mark Shepard said that Community Development Director Paul Bilotta was pursuing a new site possibility for other shelter space. No details were available, but a brief discussion was held on holding an emergency executive session and an emergency open session should a property deal become imminent.

"We want to be able to move quickly if a site becomes available," Shepard said.

The willingness to set up extra meetings shows the urgency with which the city is viewing the shelter challenge, with winter fast approaching and the men’s and women's shelters, which have become year-round enterprises, nowhere close to filling the need.

"This is very exciting news," said Charles Maughan of Ward 2, who has been strongly urging the city to act quicker on shelter capacity. "It's the best thing I've heard all day."