Corvallis memory care outbreak grows to 15 cases

Workplace outbreaks can include employees of a particular company, members of their households and other close contacts. At present, the two largest workplace outbreaks in Oregon are at state prisons: Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, with 767 cases, and Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, which has 633 infections.

According to the latest counts from OHA, there are current outbreaks at Alsea Charter School, which has six cases; South Shore Elementary in Albany, one case; Meadow Ridge Elementary in Albany, two; Lebanon High School, three; Calapooia Middle School in Albany, three; Scio High School, one; Santiam Christian School in Adair Village, four; Timber Ridge Middle School in Albany, one; Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon, two; Takena Elementary in Albany, two; Cascades Elementary in Lebanon, one; Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon, one; Clemens Primary School in Philomath, three; North Albany Middle School, three; Philomath High School, five; Riverview School in Lebanon, three; Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon, one; Philomath Middle School, two; Central Linn High School in Halsey, three; South Albany High School, five; Periwinkle Elementary in Albany, two; Corvallis High School, one; and Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, one.