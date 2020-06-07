Corvallis meeting Monday on Circle Blvd.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Corvallis is hosting an informational meeting Monday to discuss plans to resurface Northeast Circle Boulevard later this year.

The remote meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. with a staff presentation. Public comment is set for 5 p.m. to 6 p,m. Those wishing to submit comments in advance should email josh.capps@corvallisoregon.gov. To register for the event and sign up to speak go to corvallisoregon.gov and click on the Circle Boulevard tab which is part of the rotating carousel in the middle of the page.

The city will be resurfacing Circle between 29th Street and Highland Drive. During the process the city is planning a six-month pilot project that will reduce the number of lanes on Circle and add buffered bike lanes. Instead of two vehicle lanes on each side and a center turn lane the new approach would reduce vehicle lanes to one on each side plus the center turn lane.

Because of intersection capacity issues identified by city traffic counts Circle would remain in its current configuration at the Grant and Kings intersections and on the stretch between the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis and Highland.