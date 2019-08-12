A 20-year-old Corvallis man will spend nearly three years in prison after pleading guilty to three felonies and two misdemeanors in a domestic violence case.
Theodor Jurgen Schutfort was arraigned in February on 37 counts related to what prosecutors said was a pattern of abuse against his former girlfriend while the two shared an apartment near the Oregon State University campus.
The woman told investigators that Schutfort repeatedly choked her, punched her in the face on multiple occasions and once beat her with a wooden dowel over a period of 10 to 15 minutes. Last October, she told police, he stabbed her in the neck with a knife, causing bleeding and leaving a small scar.
Under terms of a plea deal with prosecutors, Schutfort pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted second-degree assault, reduced from the initial charges of second-degree assault. In addition, he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of strangulation.
In exchange for his guilty pleas on those counts, all other charges in the case were dismissed.
In Benton County Circuit Court on Monday, Judge Joan Demarest sentenced Schutfort to serve 20 months on the attempted assault charges plus an additional 15 months on the weapons charge, for a total of 35 months less credit for time served. He was also sentenced to 30 days in jail on each of the strangulation charges, but those sentences are to be served concurrently with the prison time.
Schutfort will not be eligible for alternative incarceration programs or time off for good behavior. He must also pay $1,750 in restitution and $800 in fines. After his release, he must undergo three years of post-prison supervision.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Jay Hughes read a written statement from the victim, who said, “I don’t hate Teo, but I hate what he did to me.”
The woman went on to describe a pattern of controlling and abusive behavior by Schutfort and said she had withdrawn from OSU and no longer feels comfortable returning to campus.
“I chose that life, and it was taken from me,” the woman wrote. “I still struggle to break out of the control he had of me.”
Schutfort did not speak during the hearing except to give short responses to questions from the judge.
His attorney, Jason Thompson of Ferder, Casebeer, French & Thompson in Salem, noted that most first-time domestic abuse convictions don’t result in prison terms but acknowledged that “this case is a little bit different.”
Judge Demarest told Schutfort he was getting off relatively lightly considering the seriousness of the charges against him.
“You will be able to recover from this and get on a good track going forward,” she told him.
“I’m not so sure the victim will ever be able to recover from this.”
At the end of the hearing, Schutfort was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom to begin serving his sentence.