 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corvallis man struck and killed by garbage truck on Memorial Day
0 Comments
breaking top story

Corvallis man struck and killed by garbage truck on Memorial Day

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK PIX police tape 18

A 75-year-old Corvallis man was struck and killed by a garbage truck on Memorial Day and later died of his injuries, according to Benton County Sheriff’s Office incident logs released on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly happened at a trailer park located at 5055 N.E. Elliott Circle outside Corvallis. According to the police call report, a deputy responded at about 8 a.m. on May 31 to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The deputy wrote, “I arrived and learned an Allied Waste garbage truck had backed over a pedestrian, Eugene Linwood Lang. Lang was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with severe injuries.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Allied Waste is now called Republic Services. Lang, a resident of that trailer park, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. that same day.

There are currently no criminal charges pending, according to a BCSO supervisor.

A call to Republic Services was not returned on Wednesday afternoon.

No further information was available by deadline on Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
1
0
2
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News