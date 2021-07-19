Corvallis man shot and killed south of Albany on Sunday night

A man was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Old Highway 34, south of Albany, on Sunday night, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

Hector Cisneros of Corvallis was 24.

The shooting was reported at 10:11 p.m. When deputies responded, they found Cisneros deceased.

The location is a private residence with acreage, and a rodeo-type event with hundreds of people was being held when a disturbance broke out that led to Cisneros’ death, according to a news release.

The LCSO news release states that there is no reason to think that the public is at risk.

On Monday morning, detectives interviewed several witnesses at the scene. More individuals came to give statements throughout the morning. Several men gathered around a SUV hugging each other.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A patrol cruiser blocked the driveway to the property. A large tent was propped up near what appeared to be a small rodeo arena. Yellow police tape cordoned off several areas around the site.

The property also includes a two-story home and three larger shops.

Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny was present, but declined to comment on the case.