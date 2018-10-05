A 56-year-old Corvallis man pleaded guilty on Friday in Benton County Circuit Court to charges stemming from child and animal pornography police found on his electronic devices during a search of his residence in May.
Craig Adair Chapman pleaded guilty to four counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree, two counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree and two counts of encouraging sexual assault of an animal. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision. He must register as a sex offender.
Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko said Chapman was communicating with people through Facebook and Skype to try to sell or trade the illegal pornography, which is how police identified him and led to the warrant to search his electronic devices.
At the prosecution’s request, Judge Matthew Donohue also ordered Chapman to pay $2,000 in restitution to each of the five victims identified in the child pornography, for their therapy. Donohue also said he was not imposing attorney’s fees on Chapman so that Chapman could focus on the restitution for the victims.
Chapman spoke little in his hearing Friday morning, except to tell Donohue he had no way to pay the restitution.