Corvallis man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing child

A 40-year-old Corvallis man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sexual abuse charges Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court .

In a hearing conducted via videoconference, Christopher Olin Watt pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one misdemeanor count of third-degree sexual abuse and one felony count of attempting to commit a class A felony.

“The state is pleased with the outcome,” said Amie Matusko, senior deputy district attorney. “The community ... has been made safer and more secure.”

Watt was sentenced by Judge Matthew Donohue to 128 months, with the possibility of release after 112 months. He may be placed under supervision for up to 10 years after his release.

Watt was arrested and charged with two felony counts of first-degree rape, eight felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one misdemeanor count of third-degree sexual abuse in February. The charges stemmed from incidents that investigators said occurred in Corvallis in June and August of 2019 involving a child under the age of 12.