A Corvallis man arrested for starting house fires and then trying to fend off police with bear spray in December 2018 entered pleas in the case Wednesday morning in Benton County Circuit Court.
Donald Scott Freeman, 51, pleaded guilty to a single count of recklessly endangering another person. However, the court found him guilty except for insanity to two counts of first-degree arson; two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; one count of unlawful use of an electrical stun gun, tear gas or mace; and one count of first-degree theft.
Judge Matthew Donohue warned Freeman before he entered his plea of guilty except for insanity that he would be placed under the supervision of the Psychiatric Security Review Board, which could keep him in the Oregon State Hospital for up to 20 years.
Freeman said he understood and entered the pleas.
Deputy District Attorney Andrew Jordan said that during the incident, Freeman dumped a can of gas on the porch of a house and set it on fire. Then he ran to another house and threw lit fireworks onto its porch. According to Jordan, Freeman then fled to his mother’s house and set off fireworks inside, lighting the structure ablaze.
Jordan said Freeman then sprayed bear mace in the direction of police and hid in a dog igloo, where he was found by police. Jordan added that Freeman’s mother was home at the time of the fire.
“She was in extreme danger of dying that night. She has limited mobility,” Jordan said.
The damage to Freeman’s mother’s house was so extensive, according to Jordan, that she had to move out.
Jordan said the state had reviewed psychiatric reports showing Freeman was not mentally fit enough during the incident to understand the criminality and consequences of his behavior, and the plea would allow Freeman to get mental health help.
You have free articles remaining.
“This resolution represents justice in this case,” Jordan said.
Freeman’s attorney John Rich said that from Freeman’s earliest interviews with police it was obvious he was experiencing extreme psychosis, causing him to think everyone was against him. On medication he’s received since the incident, Rich added, Freeman is doing much better.
“He feels horrible about what he did,” Rich said.
Freeman apologized when given the chance to speak.
“I’m sorry that things got really out of hand and I wasn’t able to stop it,” he said. “Down the road I would like to do a better job of being part of the community, if I earn that right.”
Judge Donohue ordered Freeman to pay nearly $443,000 in restitution to State Farm Insurance, which had insured Freeman’s mother’s home and paid out that amount for fire damage.
Donohue also called the situation a tragedy for everyone involved.
“The hope is from this tragedy you can get the treatment you need to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he told Freeman.