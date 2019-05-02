A Corvallis man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court to sexually assaulting a woman last August.
Gabriel Anthony Ramos, 35, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree sex abuse, fourth-degree assault, and coercion as part of a plea agreement. As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped additional charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree sexual abuse, menacing, coercion and fourth-degree assault.
Ramos was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of post-prison supervision in the hearing. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and participate in domestic violence and sex offender treatment programs.
Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko said in court that Ramos sexually assaulted a woman he’d previously been convicted of abusing in a domestic violence case. He assaulted her, Matusko said, after he got out of jail because he was worried she’d slept with another man while he was incarcerated.
She said the assault was part of a cycle of power and control in the relationship.
“He manipulated the victim to come back to him multiple times,” she said.
Ramos also pleaded guilty to violating his parole by contacting the victim; a condition of his parole mandated that he not contact her.
The victim spoke at the hearing, saying Ramos had raped her and called her demeaning names as he did so to punish her.
“You looked for imaginary men under my bed. You left me with a nightmare.”
She added that she felt caged by awful memories from the experience, but she intended to move on.
“I’m not your victim, not after today,” she said.
John Rich, Ramos’ attorney, said the victim’s and Ramos’ accounts of the event were very different and called the relationship between Ramos and the victim toxic.
“There are two sides to a story,” he said, adding that the truth may have been somewhere between the two accounts.
Ramos, when given an opportunity to speak, denied the assault despite pleading guilty.
“I’m an honest person,” he said. “I take responsibility for the crimes I commit, so having to plead guilty to something that didn’t happen is really hard for me. She came to me.”
Judge Locke Williams said to Ramos that it was not his position to judge which account of the event was the truth.
“In the eyes of the law you are guilty. You pleaded to these charges.”