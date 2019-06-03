A Corvallis man pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree sex abuse and failure to appear in Benton County Circuit Court Friday.
Kevin Quintero-Serrano, 23, was arrested in January after a woman reported he groped her while she was out for a walk in the neighborhood near Corvallis High School on Buchanan Avenue. The woman reported she knocked Quintero-Serrano down and ran away before calling police, who found him a few blocks away.
Court records show Quintero-Serrano was released on bail in February, but failed to appear to a hearing in April. Jail rosters show he was arrested again in May.
Quintero-Serrano was sentenced to 24 months in prison on the attempted sex abuse charge and an additional 12 months on the failure to appear charge. He was also sentenced to five years of probation and will be required to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to not pursue charges of coercion against Quintero-Serrano in the incident.