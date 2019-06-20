A Corvallis man was killed Wednesday night in a vehicle crash on Highway 99W near Junction City.
Jeffrey Taylor was 68. He was a longtime employee of the Oregon State University Athletic Department.
“It’s a horrible day for a lot of us. He was a great friend, a great co-worker, someone I still talk to a lot, someone we all still talked to a lot,” said Steve Fenk, associate athletic director.
He added that Taylor helped in the background, with video operations and event management over the years, to make Beaver Nation successful.
“He was really the epitome of a hard-working OSU athletics person,” Fenk said.
Madeline Taylor, 66, was a passenger in his vehicle and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Fenk said Madeline Taylor was Jeffrey Taylor’s wife.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. near Lingo Lane, and the Oregon State Police is continuing to investigate the incident.
According to a news release from the Oregon State Police, preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Corolla operated by Carol Sedano, 65, of Waldport, was southbound on Highway 99W.
For unknown reasons, it left its lane and crashed nearly head-on with a northbound Buick, operated by Taylor. The Buick subsequently crashed into a telephone pole after the initial crash, the news release states.
Sedano was transported by helicopter ambulance to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Highway 99W was closed for about three hours during the investigation.
The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Junction City Police Department, the Junction City Fire Department and the Lane Fire Authority.
Fenk said that Taylor had retired in 2017 after 20 years with OSU athletics, but still worked part-time for the department now and then. His wife, Madeline Taylor, had worked security at OSU events over the years.
Taylor also had started up an ice cream business, Willamette Valley Treats. The business uses dairy products from the Lochmead in Junction City, according to its website.
A Salem native and graduate of Willamette University, Taylor previously worked for Boise State from 1995 to 1997, for Portland State from 1986 to 1995, for the Fred Meyer Challenge Golf Tournament from 1987-1988, for the USFL’s Portland Breakers in 1985, and for Willamette University from 1977 to 1995.