A Corvallis man was killed Saturday night in a high-speed crash on Highway 99W near Junction City.
A news release from the Oregon State Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Francisco Jose Perez-Valasco. Troopers said Perez-Valasco was the front-seat passenger in a 2000 Honda Accord that struck a 2011 Ford F350 pickup truck from behind at a high rate of speed shortly after 10 p.m., near milepost 114.
Perez-Velasco, 33, was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle’s driver, Saucedo Salvador-Mendez, 21, of Cheshire, was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend for treatment.
Chase Pomaikai Kealoha,a rear seat passenger in the Accord, and Peter Haag, the driver of the truck, both reportedly had minor injuries, but were not hospitalized.
The state police news release said alcohol impairment and speed by Salvador-Mendez are being investigated as probable factors.
The southbound lane of Highway 99W was reportedly closed for four hours, but the Oregon Department of Transportation set up a detour in the center lane to accommodate southbound traffic.
Junction City Police and Lane County Fire Department assisted with the response.