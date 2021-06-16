Corvallis man killed by garbage truck

A 75-year-old Corvallis man who was struck by a garbage truck on Memorial Day died of his injuries that same day, according to Benton County Sheriff’s Office incident logs released on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly happened at a trailer park located at 5055 N.E. Elliott Circle outside Corvallis. According to the police call report, a deputy responded at about 8 a.m. on May 31 to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The deputy wrote, “I arrived and learned an Allied Waste garbage truck had backed over a pedestrian, Eugene Linwood Lang. Lang was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with severe injuries.”

Allied Waste is now called Republic Services. Lang, a resident of that trailer park, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. that same day.

There are currently no criminal charges pending, according to a BCSO supervisor.

A call to Republic Services was not returned on Wednesday afternoon.

No further information was available by deadline on Wednesday.

