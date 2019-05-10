A 33-year-old Corvallis man has been sentenced to 10 days in jail, 30 days on a work crew and other sanctions after pleading guilty to wildlife crimes.
According to a statement issued Friday by the Oregon State Police, the case began with a tip that Anthony Alan Coleman had killed two bull elk on the same day.
Coleman was arrested in April 2018 after Oregon State Police fish and wildlife investigators served search warrants at his home.
He was charged with unlawful possession of three bull elk, 11 buck deer and a bighorn sheep “or parts thereof,” as well as illegal possession of a short-barreled rifle.
In a negotiated agreement with prosecutors, Coleman pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court last month to two counts of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of a wildlife law or rule and one count of attempted possession of a prohibited firearm.
The remaining charges against him were dismissed.
Coleman was sentenced on May 2 by Judge Locke Williams. In addition to serving 10 days in jail and 30 days on the county work crew, Coleman must complete three years’ probation, during which he may not participate in hunting, trapping or antler shed hunting activities.
As part of the plea deal, his hunting privileges were suspended for eight years, he agreed to pay $20,400 in fines, fees and restitution, and he agreed to forfeit all seized rifles, bows and animal parts.