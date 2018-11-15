A Corvallis man was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine for a June incident that killed a bicyclist.
Jeffrey Scoville, 62, pleaded no contest Thursday in Benton County Circuit Court to charges of violating a speed limit and careless driving involving the death or serious injury of a vulnerable road user.
Andrew Jordan, a deputy district attorney, said in court the state filed the violation-level charges in the death of Eric Austin after a grand jury decided not to recommend criminal charges against Scoville in late October.
Jordan said Scoville was speeding and ignored the flashing lights indicating he should stop at the cross walk through which Austin was passing.
The sentence also included a $12,500 fine and the suspension of Scoville’s license for a year, but those penalties are suspended on the condition Scoville does his community service and completes a traffic safety course. All of his community service must include activities related to driver improvement and traffic safety. Scoville did not address the court during the hearing.
Bruce Austin, Eric Austin’s father, read a statement during the hearing in which he said Scoville was a coward for pleading “no contest.”
“This defendant killed our son. It was not an accident… He stole our son from us and he doesn’t want to admit it,” he said.
Bruce Austin said his son was a kind, caring and thriving 32-year-old at the time of his death.
“It’s sickening (Scoville) got no more than traffic tickets,” he added.
The hearing was emotional, with several bicycling advocates in the audience grumbling audibly about the terms of the sentence as it was discussed.
Bruce Austin said there was no positive way for the case to end, but his hope is that the case creates enough awareness of road safety issues that changes can come that make it so no other family has to go through this.
Scoville is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 15, 2019, so the court can determine whether he has completed his community service and traffic safety course.