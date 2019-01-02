Corvallis Police Department reported a man died after jumping from a runaway vehicle Monday night near the intersection of Highway 99W and Circle Boulevard.
Grant Converse, 42, of Corvallis, reportedly had mechanical issues with his Ford pickup around 9 p.m. and could not get it to stop. After downshifting to slow the vehicle enough so his two passengers could jump out safely, Converse tried to jump out himself before his truck crashed into a tree. A police report on the incident said Converse sustained head injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Converse, the owner of Corvallis Furniture, was reportedly rushing to his business after hearing about a fire at Sharon’s Café, which shares a building with his store.
Lt. Dan Duncan, with CPD, said officers at the scene were not able to determine what went wrong mechanically with the truck to cause the crash.