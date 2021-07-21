Corvallis man charged with using knife to rob bank

A Corvallis man is facing charges for allegedly using a knife to rob the Key Bank, 1817 N.W. Ninth St. in Corvallis, on July 15.
Zachary Phillip Williams, 33, was charged in Benton County Circuit Court on Friday with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, coercion, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Judge Locke Williams set Zachary Williams’ bail at $50,000.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for July 26.
The report of a bank robbery was made at about 4 p.m. on July 15, and the Corvallis Police Department responded.
A bank teller told an officer that he was counting the money in drawer when a male walked in, said he was taking his money, pulled up a shirt and displayed a knife, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
The teller said the suspect also made a motion to show something else that was tucked into his pants, and the teller was unsure if this was another knife or a gun, the affidavit states.
According to court paperwork, the teller placed a stack of cash off the counter and placed it in the bag. The cash, which amounted to more than $1,000, included a tracking device.
The suspect fled towards the railroad tracks behind Home Depot, 1780 N.E. Four Acres Place. While searching the area, officers located Williams in a culvert. Officers located a black fanny pack-style bag on the inside of Williams’ pants. Nearby, in some bushes, officers also found a large knife consistent with the knife used in the robbery, the affidavit states.
Williams told an officer that he knew he should not have picked up the money that he found. He also denied being in Key Bank within the last month, according to the affidavit.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.