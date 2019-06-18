A 27-year-old Corvallis man is facing multiple charges related to child pornography and other crimes in Benton County Circuit Court.
After being arrested by Benton County sheriff’s deputies on June 6 on a 14-count grand jury indictment, Robert Otto Lawrence Berno was arraigned on June 7.
He is charged with two counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, three counts of luring a minor, seven counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree and two counts of encouraging sexual assault of an animal. Twelve of the charges are felonies.
Berno has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The accusations involve three alleged victims, all minors, and stem from incidents that occurred between February and August 2017, when Berno was on probation on a felony charge of attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
Based on the current charges, Berno is accused of violating his probation in the earlier case. The Benton County District Attorney’s Office is asking that his probation be revoked and that he be sent to prison for 21 to 22 months.
Berno is being held in the Benton County Jail on $700,000 bond.
He is being represented in court by Mike Flinn.
The prosecutor in the case is senior Benton County deputy district attorney Amie Matusko.
Berno’s next scheduled court appearance is set for July 25 before Judge Joan Demarest.