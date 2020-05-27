Corvallis man charged with child porn crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Corvallis man was accused of multiple child pornography-related crimes in Benton County Circuit Court last week.

Kennedy John Carter, 23, was charged with four counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, three counts of second-degree child sexual abuse, one count of attempted assault of a public safety officer and one count of harassment.

The bulk of the child pornography-related crimes allegedly occurred in December. Carter was arrested on May 20 by the Corvallis Police Department, according to the Benton County Jail website.

He was arraigned in court on May 21 and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, according to Oregon's online court database.

Judge Locke Williams set his security at $50,000, and ordered that Carter is prohibited from possessing or having access to any device capable of connecting to the internet. Carter also can’t tamper with any of his online accounts, including social media.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Thursday.

