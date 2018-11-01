A Corvallis man is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident at a downtown supermarket Wednesday night, when he allegedly fired a pistol during an altercation with another man.
Aran Finn Murphy, 30, was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Benton County Circuit Court on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and five counts of reckless endangerment.
Murphy’s court-appointed defense attorney, Clark Willes, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the Safeway store at 450 SW Third St. about 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday after multiple people called 911 to report hearing shots fired in the parking lot.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, witnesses reported that Murphy pulled a pistol out of his backpack after getting into a fight in the Safeway parking lot with another man, later identified as Jason Petersen.
Witnesses told police that Murphy racked the slide of the semiautomatic handgun and approached Petersen, firing at least one bullet into the ground. The two men struggled over the gun and Petersen was able to wrestle it away from Murphy, witnesses told police.
Murphy told police he pulled the pistol after Petersen pulled him off his bike and threatened him.
Murphy was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail. Petersen has not been charged. No one was wounded by the gunfire.
The reckless endangerment charges against Murphy stem from the potential of serious physical harm to five people who were in the parking lot at the time of the scuffle. According to the charging document filed in court Thursday, Murphy’s actions with the pistol posed a threat to Petersen, Petersen’s wife and daughter, a Safeway employee and another man.
At the time of Wednesday’s altercation, Murphy was on probation for an earlier conviction for driving under the influence of intoxicants. As a result of the new charges against him, he also faces a charge of probation violation.
In court on Thursday, Deputy Benton County District Attorney Amie Matusko asked Judge David Connell to keep Murphy behind bars, saying Petersen’s wife had expressed concerns for her family’s safety if he were released.
Connell set security on the new charges at $200,000 and ordered Murphy held without bail on the probation violation.
Murphy’s next court appearance is a status check scheduled for 10:30 a.m. next Thursday.