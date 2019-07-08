A 31-year-old Corvallis man has been arrested and charged with robbery in connection with an early Sunday morning incident in which he allegedly threatened another man with a knife while holding the victim captive.
The suspect, Manuel J. Pinedo, faces charges of robbery, burglary, kidnapping, coercion, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. He has been lodged in the Benton County Jail with bail set at $387,500.
According to a news release from the Corvallis Police Department, officers were dispatched at 2:55 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 300 block of Northwest 15th Street for a report of a male victim who had been held at knifepoint in his bedroom.
Police said the victim had returned home to find Pinedo inside his bedroom, at which point Pinedo allegedly pulled a knife and demanded money.
Police said the victim was held in his bedroom for over an hour, while Pinedo demanded money from him while threatening to cut him with the knife.
The victim was able to eventually escape and called 911, police said.
Pinedo left the scene before police arrived, but officers located him around 6 a.m. in the area of Winco, 2335 NW Kings Blvd. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.