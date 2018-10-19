The Corvallis Police Department arrested a Corvallis man Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Derek Matthew Hubler, 25, was charged with seven counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and seven counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse, according to court filings.
CPD Lt. Jason Harvey said the case started in July, when a person found a lost cellphone in town and began looking through it to determine its owner and found child pornography on it. This person then took it to the police.
Harvey said a detective then began working to identify the phone's owner and worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to identify victims portrayed in the pornography. Harvey said CPD served a search warrant to collect additional evidence Thursday and arrested Hubler.
Harvey said police have not yet analyzed the electronic devices they seized from Hubler and additional charges could be filed should that analysis find additional child pornography.