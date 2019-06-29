{{featured_button_text}}

A sting operation by the Benton County Sheriff's Office resulted last week in the arrest of a Corvallis man for allegedly trying to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex in Avery Park.

According to court filings, John Charles Ewen, 28, posted an online advertisement and a deputy responded, posing as a minor female. Ewen reportedly said age didn’t matter to him after the deputy repeatedly identified as a 13-year-old, and Ewen also sent explicit messages.

He allegedly planned to meet the girl in Avery Park on June 21, and was arrested by deputies with a pack of condoms among his possessions.

He was charged with online sexual corruption of a minor and luring a minor. He was lodged in the Benton County Jail with bail set at $125,000.

Ewen has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is next due in court for a status check Monday.

