A Corvallis man is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a downtown jewelry shop and stealing a ring.
Jordan Allan Bowyer, 35, pleaded not guilty to charges of second degree theft and second degree burglary in the alleged incident in Benton County Circuit Court Monday.
A probable cause affidavit for the case said around 8:20 a.m. security footage shows Bowyer attempting to enter locked businesses on the 200 block of Southwest Third Street and eventually finding an unlocked door at the Talisman Jewelers workshop. He reportedly entered the shop, passed through internal doors and took a $535 ring from a jeweler’s workbench. Bowyer reportedly continued to look around the shop with until an audible alarm went off and then fled.
Corvallis Police Department officers reportedly recognized Bowyer from the video and located him in Pioneer Park around noon on Sunday. Officers arrested Bowyer and reportedly found the ring on his finder.
Bowyer is being held in the Benton County Jail with bail set at $6,000.