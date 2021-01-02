Corvallis losing two key councilors

“I wish we had more seriously considered an employer-based income tax or payroll tax,” she said, “which could easily be made as progressive as we want, to replace the fees which currently are more or less the same for every household regardless of ability to pay.”

Wyse said what she will miss the most “is working with the other councilors and city staff. It’s been great getting to know everyone and to be part of a team at the city.”

Bull used almost identical language to answer the question.

“I enjoy being part of a team,” she said, adding that her work on the sustainable budget group was an example of how the council’s goal-setting and establishing of priorities led to “good work.”

Both outgoing councilors noted the challenge of long meetings, some of which landed on the far side of the five-hour mark.

“I can’t think of anything I will ‘miss the least,’ “ Wyse said, then added “I would say reading long packets and attending meetings, but I’ll still be doing all that, just with the county.”

“Council meetings themselves have been unpleasant,” Bull said. “We haven’t kept up, and the work that we have done has been more pressured, with less depth and with less opportunity for community input.