Corvallis looks at whether Circle Boulevard 'road diet' has worked

When Corvallis put Northwest Circle Boulevard on a so-called road diet in fall 2020, there were a lot of questions about whether it would work and chief among them was, would reducing from four vehicle lanes to two along most of the road from 29th to Highland make it safer?

The answer 1 1/2 years later is inconclusive.

A road diet is a lane configuration meant to improve safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. The goal of the Circle Boulevard road diet was to give enough room to restripe the roadway with buffered bike lanes by reducing vehicle lanes.

With repaving, striping, buffered bike lanes and other additions, Circle has certainly been transformed. There is a lane on each side and a middle turn lane, except around the intersections with Highland, Kings and 29th, where there are two lanes on each side and a left turn lane.

Circle previously had two lanes on each side except for the block between Kings and 17th, which had two lanes on each side and a continuous center turn lane. Critics of the plan were concerned about creating traffic snarls and increasing cut-through traffic on nearby streets.

The Corvallis City Council has been briefed on the pilot project throughout the process, although it was implemented through a staff decision and did not require a council vote to approve.

The Corvallis City Council heard an update on the road diet at its Jan. 20 work session. Compared to pre-COVID-19 counts, traffic volumes are slightly down, though the pandemic and drivers choosing different routes likely contributed to that, City Engineer Greg Gescher told the council.

But there's only been a slight impact on vehicle speeds, he said.

One thing is clear: Drivers aren’t cutting through neighborhoods in greater numbers, as was feared, according to Gescher.

The program has received mixed reviews; the community input has leaned positive, with 60 of 104 emails classified as liking the changes, among other feedback. A staff report noted a sense of improved safety and calmer traffic, comfortable bike lanes and easier crossings.

However, not everyone is pleased with the merges and transitions at major intersections.

“There is a general dislike of the merges, the transitions, on the part of drivers — and that’s treating that issue kindly,” Gescher said. “Dislike is not a strong enough word for how drivers feel about the merges.”

A city survey found most respondents (66-77%) felt safe/very safe traveling the corridor, while some (9-16%) felt unsafe/very unsafe. Most (57-67%) rated crossing as easy, though a portion (16-20%) found it difficult/very difficult. Surveyed bicyclists gave the changes a 56% approval rate, with 19% disagreeing, and 42% of surveyed pedestrians approved, with 16% disagreeing.

Just 33% of drivers surveyed agreed/strongly agreed with the changes and 23% disagreed/strongly disagreed.

The city originally planned to monitor the project’s performance through spring 2021 to see if the lane reduction should become permanent. However, the observation period was extended until fall 2021 because of pandemic impacts on traffic volumes.

City staff suggested traffic would be more representative of pre-pandemic times with schools and Oregon State University back in session.

Staff recommended completing the project monitoring phases and maintaining the new configuration with a few caveats. Gescher said before durable pavement markings are installed there would be more observation on the merges/transitions to see if anything can be improved for drivers. Right turn lanes will also be considered at 29th and Kings.

Crashes along the corridor are tough to compare because of the short time the road diet has been in effect, Gescher said. There were four crashes this past year, and 82 crashes from 2009 to 2018, an average of about eight a year.

“The four is really just a one-year number, and we really would want to collect data over a number of years just for that information to normalize,” he said, adding that pandemic reductions on traffic volume likely translated to fewer crashes.

Fire department response times were expected to be reported at the meeting. However, Gescher said short staffing related to COVID-19 has delayed a deeper dive into that data. He said at this time, no obvious impacts have been identified.

Corvallis Transit System also has not reported any negative impacts on service.

Public comments about the road diet also questioned whether making motorists and bicyclists adjust to a changing number of lanes might cause confusion. Numerous people who supported the plan called for consistent implementation throughout the entire section of Circle from Highland to just past 29th.

Bicycle and pedestrian advocates urged the city to do the repaving project in accordance with new guidelines established by the city’s transportation system plan update, which was passed by the City Council on Dec. 20, 2018, after a three-year process. City officials agreed.

Mayor Biff Traber said the road diet was a sterling example of how to try something out and see if works. He said the project was “pretty much a success.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

