Corvallis looks at parking rates and fees

The Corvallis City Council took its second whack at reviewing the results of a parking audit at its remote Thursday work session.
The Public Works Department is handling the audit in a series of white papers. Thursday included the second such release, with the topic parking meter permit fees and fines.
Councilors went at it for 100 minutes, 60 more than the agenda called for, sometimes attentive to the topic of fees and fines, other times straying into other parking issues, including ones that will be the subject of future white papers.
The dialogue proceeded in fits and starts, with Mayor Biff Traber stepping in repeatedly to try to steer the conversation back to the topic.
At one point Traber asked Lisa Scherf, the city’s transportation services supervisor, if she was ready to “wrap up the policy discussion.”
“We haven’t started it,” Scherf said.
Later, during a back and forth with a councilor Scherf had to ask: “And the question specifically is?”
The discussion also included a consistent recent council trend in which the overwhelming majority of debate and discussion came from a minority of councilors.
Thirty-seven of the 42 comments and questions came from four of the eight councilors present. Eighty minutes into the discussion Ed Junkins of Ward 8 spoke for the first time and actually introduced himself before asking his question.
There also was a bit of a back-and-forth regarding which residential parking districts were in which city wards. For the record Parking District A is in Ward 4, Parking District B is largely in Ward 5, but includes pieces in Ward 2, and the entirety of Parking District C is in Ward 2.
Some themes did emerge from the discussion. Councilors remain interested in looking at approaches in Eugene. The city’s model was presented by parking manager Jeff Petry at a Feb. 6 workshop on parking at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Key facets that Petry noted were a wide range of parking permit prices and higher rates for students than long-term residents.
Some councilors suggested adding a seventh white paper just on the Eugene approach. Others questioned whether that represented a good use of city staff time and that of the consulting firm the city has hired. Others noted differences between Corvallis and Eugene (size and size of the downtown area) that might make comparisons difficult.
Some of the most intriguing ideas that came out of the meeting concerned downtown parking issues, which will be discussed in the third white paper. The council has scheduled an Aug. 20 work session to release and discuss it.
Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers noted that parking is free in the downtown core and that there are meters on the periphery. Should that model be reversed, he asked?
Other councilors suggested that sustainability issues should be in the mix, with reductions in downtown parking availability and possible shuttles into downtown floated as ideas.
Traber also announced Thursday that Struthers, Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5) and Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) will serve on the ad hoc committee that will work on recommendations for restructuring of the city’s advisory boards and commissions.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
