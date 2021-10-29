Corvallis looking for input on playground updates at dated Porter Park

Corvallis Parks & Recreation has set up two virtual meetings and an online survey to gather public input on possible playground upgrades at Porter Park.
Porter Park is known for having some of the most outdated playground gear in the city system.
The first meeting, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, will include a project overview. To register got to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7191284751733332235.
The department also is running an online survey at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/parksrec/page/porter-park-playground-improvements on the project website. Residents have until Dec. 22 to share their thoughts and preferences for playground improvements.
A third meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22. No registration link is yet available. Staff will share two or three playground design alternatives and invite feedback.
Former Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse, now a member of the Benton County Board of Commissioners, was a strong proponent for Porter improvements during her days on the council and pushed for it to be moved to the fiscal year 2021-22 parks project list.
Wyse, who lives within walking distance of the park and has two preteen children, said: “When we do visit Porter Park to play, my children stare at the ‘chain net’ (for lack of better description) but do not know how to interact with it. When I push them on the lone tire swing it makes a noise equivalent to that of an angry elephant.”
