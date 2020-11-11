Corvallis looking at 2nd bike share project

Officials are hoping to set up a new bike-sharing system for Corvallis that would replace Pedal Corvallis, and an online survey is available for those interesting in providing feedback.

Pedal Corvallis, which began in 2016, suspended its service in March because of health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus. The program shut down for good in June when its vendor, Zagster, ended the service to the majority of the markets it served.

Pedal Corvallis had 10 stations, and users totaled 400 to 500 trips per month. The program was supervised by the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments. Sponsors included the Intercommunity Health Network, the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the city of Corvallis, SamFit, Linn-Benton Community College, the First Alternative Co-op, Woodstock’s Pizza, NuScale Power, Benton County, the Corvallis School District, the Oregon State Credit Union and the Mid-Valley Bicycle Club.

Key challenges for Pedal Corvallis, officials said, were that riders didn’t think the stations were conveniently located, some riders were challenged by the technology, stations cannot be put in city-owned right of way and bike share programs are trending toward electric bikes, which were not available with Pedal Corvallis.