Corvallis local option levy could be on May ballot

A renewal of the Corvallis School District's five-year local option levy is anticipated to be before voters in May.

Originally approved in 2006 and renewed twice since then, the local option levy represents about $8.3 million, or 10%, of the district’s general fund operating revenues at a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Local option levies allows individual communities to supplement state funding for their local schools. Because the state does not fully fund district operations and programs, local option levies are often used to make up the shortfall.

The Corvallis School District's proposed levy renewal will not increase the current tax rate, but rather extend the existing tax rate for another five years starting in 2022 when the current levy expires.

The levy renewal will raise about $9.1 million per year and $45.6 million over five years.

The money from the local option levy will go toward funding teaching positions in order to reduce class sizes, counseling support for students, music, art and physical education for grades K-5, vocational and technical education for high schoolers, athletics and activities at the high school level and instructional coaches to improve teaching and learning.

If the local option levy is not renewed before the current levy expires in June 2022, the district will have to reduce its annual budget by 10%, which would result in reduced programs and staffing. The current local option levy funds 85 full-time teaching positions annually.

