Corvallis likely will have charter amendments on November ballot

Corvallis voters can expect at least a couple of items on the November ballot that would tweak the city charter.

A Corvallis City Council ad-hoc committee discussed charter reform in a series of six meetings from November 2019 to January 2020. Like many initiatives, the project went into a deep freeze because of other city priorities, particularly the coronavirus.

Councilors came back to the issue at Thursday’s remote work session, with items on making pronouns gender neutral in the charter and updating the process on recruiting a city manager, reaching an early and easy consensus.

Other pieces of the charter puzzle proved more challenging, as they have since 2018 when then-Councilor Penny York set up a community data gathering project on charter updates.

Issues such as the number of councilors (nine), the length of their terms (currently two years), whether they and the mayor should be compensated (the mayor gets $100 per month, the councilors are volunteers) and how to handle councilor vacancies.

A wide range of views was expressed at Thursday’s session, including one which has been consistently expressed by Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis, who worries that other important city business will be overtaken by the charter project.