Corvallis library setting up Harry Potter events

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is setting up Harry Potter themed rooms for the coming weeks.

The date for teens in grades 6 through 12 is Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. top 5 p.m. The session for tweens in grades 4-6 is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Registration for the Dec. 28 event started Dec. 11, with registration for the Jan. 11 session opening Dec. 20. Go to https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/hp-escape-room/ to register.

Library officials recommends that sixth-graders do not sign up for both sessions as the content is identical.

Participants will solve a variety of puzzles to escape from a “locked” room in the wizarding world of Harry Potter! Those waiting to go through the escape room can enjoy Harry Potter movies and wizard-themed art projects. All materials and snacks will be provided.

Library officials also note that at no time will youth be locked into the escape room. Exits will be functional throughout the entire event, and library staff will be with participating youth at all times.

For further information call the library at 541-766-6794.

