The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a free online privacy and security workshop at 10:30 a.m. Friday and June 28 at 645 NW Monroe Ave.
The events, part of the library’s “digital life” series, will include strategies for protecting your privacy and security when you are using the internet. Bring your own computer or use one of the library’s laptops. Participation in both classes is encourages but not required.
Upcoming workshops in the series include misinformation and online news parts one and two on July 12 and July 19 and hidden information online parts one and two on August 9 and Aug. 23.
Call the library at 541766-6793 for more information.