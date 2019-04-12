The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a workshop on electric cars at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at 645 NW Monroe Ave.
“Electric Vehicles 101" will be presented by Forth, a Portland-based nonprofit that works to advance electric, shared and autonomous transportation. The event is designed to be a quick intro on electric cars but also will include segments on federal and local rebates, electric scooters as well as time for questions.
An electric car and scooters will be available at the session for audience members to view.
For further information on the event please call 541-766-6793.