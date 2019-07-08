The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a pair of free workshops on how to identify fake and misleading news on the internet.
The sessions are set for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday and July 19 at the library’s main branch at 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Participants will be able to try out the strategies they have learned during the interactive workshops. Attendees can bring their own devices or use a library computer.
The workshops, part of the library’s digital life series, resume in August with Hidden Info Online parts one and two, set for, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23.