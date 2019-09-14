The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is beginning a monthly series of “tech help” labs that will take place on the third Wednesday of the month.
The series starts this Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the main meeting room at 645 NW Monroe Ave. Participants can drop by at any time during the one-hour session and get free, basic, one-on-one tech help from library staffers.
Individuals can bring their own computers or use a library model. Staffers will help with basic computer tasks such as using social media, managing photos, downloading e-books and audio books, using email and filling out job applications online.
Further sessions are set for Oct. 16, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 18 and April 15.
For further information please call the library at 541-766-6793