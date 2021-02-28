Corvallis library adds Dolly Parton program

Corvallis early readers will have a chance to receive a book from country singer Dolly Parton every month thanks to a grant and the United Way.

The program, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, mails free books to children from the time they are born to their fifth birthday in an effort to support early literacy. The books are available in English and Spanish.

A $55,000 grant from the Early Learning Hub of Linn, Benton and Lincoln County helps to support Corvallis' entry into the program.

“As a regional Early Learning Hub, it was important to our Governing Board that families in all of our communities throughout the region have access to this high-quality opportunity to have books delivered directly to their homes for their young children. With this grant we were able to support United Way in their efforts for full regional access” said Kristi Collins, Director at the Early Learning Hub of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties.