Measure 2-123, the renewal and expansion of the city of Corvallis’ local option property tax levy, scored a narrow victory Tuesday, according to unofficial returns from the Benton County Elections Office.
The yes vote on the levy had received xx votes and was leading by a xx-xx margin.
Passage of the levy, the third that city voters have approved in the past 8 years, means that large chunks of the budgets of the library and the Parks and Recreation Department will be restored when the Corvallis Budget Commission meets for deliberations at 6 p.m. Thursday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. The public hearing on the budget was held May 14. Thus, no public testimony will be taken at Thursday’s session.
The $169 million budget prepared by City Manager Mark Shepard and Finance Director Nancy Brewer was completed before the levy vote was held and was developed based on the levy failing. Brewer and Shepard said it is easier in cases such as this to add items back to a budget than initiate new cuts.
Brewer said she has been working on amendments for the Budget Commission to consider that would restore the projected library and Parks and Rec cuts, as well as $360,000 in social services funding.
Levies look like they will be part of the Corvallis budget toolbox indefinitely. During the Measure 2-123 campaign Mayor Biff Traber told an election forum at the library that residents should expect another levy campaign in 5 years.
City officials say that the property tax limitations imposed by Measure 5 and Measure 50 have forced them to look at other means to raise revenue for city services.
The city considered tools other than the levy through 22 meetings in 2015 and 2016 of a sustainable budget task force, chaired by veteran Ward 9 Councilor Hal Brauner. After a review of department-by-department unmet needs the group examined ways to boost revenue.
Floated were ideas such as an entertainment tax, a restaurant tax, a first-responder fee, business license fees, a bottled water tax, adding to the city services bill, a local income tax. a local gas tax and a local sales tax.
Eventually the city came up with a “three-legged stool" of revenue measures:
• Measure 2-123, the levy on Tuesday’s ballot. The measure, which charges property owners $1.07 per $1,000 of assessed value, represents a consistent upward spike. The 2001 levy charged 45 cents per $1,000, with the 2013 version levying 82 cents per $1,000. City officials and levy backers say, renewal of the levy at $1.07 technically means no property tax increase because a 25 cent general obligation bond for open space expires June 30, the same date as the current 82-cent levy.
• A public safety fee that will be added to the city services bill July 1 and will pay for 19 hires in the Corvallis Police Department and seven more in the Corvallis Fire Department. Property owners and businesses currently are charged for water. stormwater, wastewater, transit service, urban forestry and street maintenance on the city services bill.
The new fee would add $17.31 to the average monthly residential bill, $121.17 for a grocery store, approximately $3,500 for Samaritan Health Services and more than $35,000 per month for Oregon State University. Nonprofits such as Samaritan, OSU and the Corvallis School District do not pay the property taxes that pay for most city services. The fee increase was enacted by the City Council on a unanimous vote. It was not required to go to the voters.
• A 911 countywide emergency services taxing district that goes before the voters in November. The current dispatch center in the law enforcement building on Northwest Fifth Street has a budget that pays for 17 employees.
The new district, if approved, would pay for 24 dispatchers, four supervisors and establish a reserve fund for equipment and facilities upgrades. The rate for the new district is 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, but Corvallis Police Chief Jonathan Sassaman said he plans during the early years of the district to use just 45 cents of it. The tax increase would raise approximately $3.7 million per year countywide. Having the 65-cent limit is seen as a way to help make it easier for the district to grow with the population. The aim of the new district is to improve response times.