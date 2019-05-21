ABOUT THE MEASURE

Measure 2-123 on Tuesday’s ballot would raise $29 million over five years and cost city property owners $1.07 per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy will largely pay for library and Parks and Recreation services. City officials say that if it fails Osborn Aquatic Center, the Chintimini Senior and Community Center and the Majestic Theatre will close, and library hours will be cut by a third. The annual cost for the owner of property assessed at $300,000 is $246 under the current levy. It would rise to $321 per year if the new levy passes. City officials have noted that in addition to the 82 cents on the expiring levy, property owners also are paying about 25 cents per $1,000 for a general obligation bond voters approved for park land and open space. Both the levy and the bond expire June 30.