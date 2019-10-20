The city of Corvallis’ annual fall leaf collection program starts today and runs through mid-December.
Republic Services will pick up leaf piles placed in the street, usually on the same day as your regular garbage collection service. The final leaf pick-ups will take place the week beginning Monday, Dec. 9.
Here are some guidelines from the city and Republic Services on how the program works:
• Rake leaves into piles on the street the evening before your scheduled leaf pick-up day.
• Do not rake leaves into curbside bike lanes. Please use your yard debris cart if there is a bike lane in front of your residence.
• Place leaf piles one foot from the curb to allow space for rain water to run off along the curb line.
You have free articles remaining.
• Make sure leaves do not block catch basins or storm drains.
• Avoid parking vehicles near leaf piles. Republic Services cannot collect leaves blocked by vehicles.
Republic Services also reminds customers to keep all yard debris, garbage, and recycling carts out of the street and behind the curb at all times. These containers can be a hazard to bicyclists and vehicles, block drainage, and prevent street sweepers from cleaning the street.
The fall leaf collection program is the only time leaves may be deposited in piles in the street. Using blowers to scatter leaves across the street is not allowed. At no time may grass, branches, limbs, or other debris be deposited in the street. Republic Services will not pick up piles of combined branches and leaves. Please use your yard debris container for these items.
In conjunction with the fall leaf collection program, the Public Works Department will expand street sweeping to include both day and night shifts. Neighborhoods will be swept once every two weeks, while streets with bike lanes will typically be swept twice per week. The street sweeping schedule is organized on the basis of a city map of 12 districts. See this story at the website for the map and the street sweeping schedule, or go to www.corvallisoregon.gov/leaf.
Christmas trees will be collected from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. Trees (no tinsel or flocking, please) should be placed at the curb on your regular trash service day.