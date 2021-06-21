Corvallis land-use decision postponed a month

The issue of annexing more than 118 acres in west Corvallis into the city’s stock of land will have to wait perhaps a month before being resolved.
Ken Pate, one of the residents testifying at Monday’s limited public hearing, requested that the record be held open for an additional seven days so that more testimony can be provided. That deadline is June 28.
Meanwhile, property owner David Lin chose to exercise his right to produce a response to the new testimony. His deadline is July 6.
July 6 also is the date of the next scheduled council meeting. Given that city staff needs time to collect and analyze the new information, councilors will not take up the issue again until its July 19 meeting.
Key issues brought up by those testifying and it councilor questions of staff and Lin were the plans for an additional collector street that would connect 53rd Street with 35th Street via Sagebrush Drive in the Retreat student housing complex. The intent of adding the new street is to ease the traffic pressure on West Hills Road at the south end of the property
Lin says he can build the street in 10 years. Pate countered that infrastructure that important should be built before development occurs. Councilors added that perhaps early construction of a bicycyle and pedestrian path along the right of way that the connector would follow would be valuable because it would keep cyclists and pedestrians off of West Hills.
Lin owns 118 acres at the northeast corner of Southwest West Hills Road and 53rd Street. The land currently is used as a tree farm, but Lin hopes to build housing on the property. Several steps must be taken before Lin can build — or even before Lin can seek permits to build.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Full development of the property could add more than 1,000 units of housing — and perhaps more than 2,000.
Lin wants to develop the property with city codes and infrastructure, which means the property must be annexed into the city’s stock of land. Attempts to do this were “tentatively denied” Feb. 18, 2018, on a pair of 6-2 votes by the council, which directed Lin to work on an annexation agreement.
That annexation agreement, which has been under discussion and review since that 2018 denial, is what was before the council Monday night. Any decisions on what might be built on the property and what the development looks like would be considered later IF the annexation is approved.
In other council action:
• Grace Dotson and Bruce Anderson were elected to positions on the Historic Resources Commission, and Carl Price and Tanya Laird were elected to the Planning Commission. All four individuals will start their terms July 1.
• Councilors voted to appropriate $36,000 in council discretionary funds, with $10,000 going to the climate action revolving fund and the remaining $26,000 to the community emergency response team (CERT) program for disaster preparedness.
• Public testimony focused for the second consecutive meeting on the campaign by the city and the Oregon Department of Transportation to clean up illegal homeless camps. Crew reportedly will be working near the BMX track and the skate park on Wednesday.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.