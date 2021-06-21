Corvallis land-use decision postponed a month

The issue of annexing more than 118 acres in west Corvallis into the city’s stock of land will have to wait perhaps a month before being resolved.

Ken Pate, one of the residents testifying at Monday’s limited public hearing, requested that the record be held open for an additional seven days so that more testimony can be provided. That deadline is June 28.

Meanwhile, property owner David Lin chose to exercise his right to produce a response to the new testimony. His deadline is July 6.

July 6 also is the date of the next scheduled council meeting. Given that city staff needs time to collect and analyze the new information, councilors will not take up the issue again until its July 19 meeting.

Key issues brought up by those testifying and it councilor questions of staff and Lin were the plans for an additional collector street that would connect 53rd Street with 35th Street via Sagebrush Drive in the Retreat student housing complex. The intent of adding the new street is to ease the traffic pressure on West Hills Road at the south end of the property